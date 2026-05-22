Skanska named Europe's Best Employer 2026 by the Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been named Europe's Best Employer 2026 in a ranking published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista - placing Skanska at number one among employers in Europe and underscoring the company's position as a leading workplace.

The recognition is based on a comprehensive independent survey based on millions of employer evaluations. Employees were asked to assess their employers on criteria including working conditions, development opportunities, compensation and company reputation. The Financial Times and Statista ranking highlights companies that stand out for strong employee engagement and an attractive employer offering across Europe.

"Being named Europe's Best Employer and ranked number one is something we are truly proud of," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO, Skanska. "It reflects the commitment and contribution of our colleagues across Skanska and our shared ambition to build a workplace where people can grow, perform and contribute to something bigger together."

The recognition reflects Skanska's commitment to a culture defined by care, collaboration, development and accountability. In a business where people, expertise and teamwork are critical to success, a strong employee value proposition is an important part of the company's long-term competitiveness.

"Our employees are our greatest strength," says Therese Tegner, Executive Vice President for Human Resources, Skanska Group. "Receiving this type of recognition once again shows that our investments in leadership, development and an inclusive culture make a difference. It strengthens us both as an employer and as a company. It is also something we have seen in our own data. through our employee surveys."

The Europe's Best Employers 2026 ranking was compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista. This year's edition includes 1,000 companies across Europe based on more than 6 million employer evaluations and can be found here: Europe's best employers 2026: ranking

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4352229/4108812.pdf 20260522 Skanska named Europeâ€™s Best Employer 2026 by the Financial Times https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/ft-employerseu2026-logo-skanska-1st-grey-v1,c3540036 FT EmployersEU2026 Logo Skanska 1st Grey V1

SOURCE Skanska