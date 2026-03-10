Skanska builds data center in USA worth USD 191M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a new data center in the USA. The contract is worth USD 191M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project involves constructing a data center, including the building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Construction will begin in first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2027.

