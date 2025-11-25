STOCKHOLM, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to build a new data center in USA. The contract is worth USD 256M, about SEK 2.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves constructing a data center, including the building shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Construction will begin in first quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-in-usa-worth-usd-256m--about-sek-2-5-billion,c4271741

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4271741/3803730.pdf 20251125 US data center

SOURCE Skanska