Skanska builds Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Concourse T-North Extension in Georgia, USA, for about USD 56M, about SEK 460M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to construct the Concourse T-North Extension and modernization project in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in a Skanska-led joint venture along with New South Construction, FS360 and Synergy Construction. Skanska's share of the contract is worth about USD 56M, about SEK 460M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The expansion and modernization at the world's busiest passenger airport will include the construction of five additional gates at the north end of Concourse T at the Airport, in addition to rebuilding a major portion of the North Terminal exit road, construct a Delta Air Lines ground support equipment facility and a fire station, as well as oversee relocations to the utilities' infrastructure. The project will enhance the level of customer service by increasing capacity and updating the aesthetic appeal.

Construction begins January 2021, and completion is scheduled for December 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

