Skanska Builds Health and Human Services Building at University in New Haven, USA, for USD 48 M, About SEK 450 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the state of Connecticut to build a new Southern Connecticut State University health and human services building in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. The contract is worth USD 48 M, about SEK 450 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The project includes the construction of a new four-story 8,800 square-meter (94,750 square-foot) building, which will combine services from several existing campus buildings. The project intent is to collocate the University's health and human services departments. The project will pursue LEED Gold certification in compliance with the state of Connecticut's High-Performance Building Standards.

Construction will begin in January 2020 and is scheduled for completion in August 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

