Skanska constructs new middle school in Ocala, Florida, USA, for USD 63M, about SEK 620M

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Marion County Public Schools for the construction of the Lake Weir Middle School replacement in Ocala, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 63M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project scope involves the construction of a 14,500 square meter, three-story middle school on a 12-hectare greenfield site in Ocala, Florida. It will include 43 classrooms and accommodate over 1,400 middle school students. The facility will also include a gymnasium, an auditorium, cafeteria and outdoor sporting spaces for baseball, softball, soccer and track and field events. The replacement middle school is being constructed to accommodate the continued student population growth in Marion County.

Construction is expected to begin in December 2025 and is expected to be completed by June 2027.

