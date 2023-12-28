Skanska builds Marine Operations Center in Newport, RI, USA, for USD 147M, about SEK 1.5 billion

News provided by

Skanska

28 Dec, 2023, 02:23 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy, on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to build a new NOAA Marine Operations Center on Naval Station Newport in Newport, RI, USA. The contract is worth USD 147M, about SEK 1.5 billion and will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project scope includes the construction of a pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, a supporting 22,129-square-foot (2,000-square-meter) administration building with parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area. The new facility will serve as the home to NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO)'s Marine Operations Center in the Atlantic region.

Work began in December of 2023 and is expected to reach completion in July of 2027.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3899874/2515526.pdf

20231228 US Skanska builds Marine Operations Center

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-marine-operations-center,c3252497

Image Marine Operations Center

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska renovates historic building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, worth USD 81M, about SEK 860M

Skanska has signed a contract with the State of Tennessee for a renovation to the historic War Memorial Building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The...

Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Portland, Oregon, USA, for USD 200M, about SEK 2.1 billion

Skanska has signed an additional contract with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.