Skanska Builds New Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, for USD 59 M About SEK 560 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the City of Beaverton to build a new multidisciplinary arts center and adjoining garage in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. The contract is worth USD 59 M, about SEK 560 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (PRCA) project will include a multidisciplinary arts center, featuring a 550-seat theatre, a large lobby for receptions and events, classrooms and workshops for arts & dance, meeting and conference space, an art gallery, and a café. The 14,400-square-meter Creekside Garage will include 353 parking stalls and ground level retail space.

Construction began in November 2019 and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

