Skanska builds new data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 82M, about SEK 870M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 82M, about SEK 870M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling 23,225 square meters.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in April 2025. 

