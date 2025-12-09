Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Virginia, USA, for USD 105M, about SEK 1 billion

Skanska

Dec 09, 2025, 01:36 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 105M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Work for the additional contract consists of interior build out of the remaining three 4,300 square meter data halls, completing the full 22,800 square meter data center.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027. 

