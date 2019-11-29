Skanska Builds New Hospital Pavilion in Arlington, USA, for USD 37 M, About SEK 350 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Virginia Hospital Center to build a new outpatient pavilion and parking garage in Arlington, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 37 M, about SEK 350 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The new six-story outpatient pavilion, with a total area of about 21,000 square meters, will house physical therapy examination and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging suites, clinics for examinations and six operating rooms. The parking garage includes three levels below grade and six levels above grade sized to hold 1,700 cars.

Construction began in June 2019 and is scheduled for completion in January 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

