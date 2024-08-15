STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Medpace, a clinical research company, for the construction of a new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.

The project involves constructing a new 52,200 square meter (562,000-SF), nine-story building featuring a six-story office tower atop a three-floor parking garage and conference center. The office building will be built on the existing Medpace campus, where Skanska has successfully completed several projects.

Preparatory work began in February 2024 and the project is expected to reach completion in March 2027.

For further information please contact:



Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310



Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94



Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-office-building-in-cincinnati--ohio--usa--for-usd-164m--about-sek-1-7-billion,c4024555

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4024555/2945639.pdf 20240815 US office building https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---medpace-300,c3324603 Image 1 - Medpace 300 https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---medpace300,c3324602 Image 2 - Medpace300

SOURCE Skanska