Skanska builds new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, for USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Aug 15, 2024, 01:44 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Medpace, a clinical research company, for the construction of a new office building in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The contract is worth USD 164M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.

The project involves constructing a new 52,200 square meter (562,000-SF), nine-story building featuring a six-story office tower atop a three-floor parking garage and conference center. The office building will be built on the existing Medpace campus, where Skanska has successfully completed several projects.

Preparatory work began in February 2024 and the project is expected to reach completion in March 2027.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-office-building-in-cincinnati--ohio--usa--for-usd-164m--about-sek-1-7-billion,c4024555

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska signs second lease for the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA

Skanska has signed a long-term lease agreement with a global advertising technology firm for approximately 4,400 square meters plus 2,000 square...

Skanska signs supplemental award for data center in Georgia, USA for USD 203M, about SEK 2.1 billion

Skanska has received a supplemental award with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The supplemental award is worth USD 203M,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics