Skanska builds new residence and campus center for University in Boston, USA, for USD 311M, about SEK 3.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to build Simmons University's new Living and Learning Center on their academic campus, located in the Longwood Medical area of Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The contract is worth USD 311M, about SEK 3.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2023.

This project is the final phase of 'One Simmons', which consolidates all of the University facilities onto one campus. This project is a decades-long strategic master plan designed to support the Simmons mission as one of the only remaining women's centered universities in the country.

The approximately 37,000 sqm Living and Learning Center will include a student dormitory with over 1,000 student beds, meeting, and social spaces along with office support spaces and a 500-seat dining facility. In addition, an athletics and fitness facility will include a pool, gymnasium, rowing tanks and weight room. The building will also accommodate an existing central electrical plant and emergency generator, which serve the academic buildings on the existing campus.

Work will begin on the Living and Learning Center in May 2023 and is slated for completion in September 2026. After Simmons takes occupancy of their new Living and Learning Center, Skanska will begin development for Longwood Place. See separate press release as of June 1st 2023.

