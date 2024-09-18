Skanska constructs new building for the University of North Texas in Texas, USA, for USD 87M, about SEK 920M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the University of North Texas for the construction of a new building in Denton, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 87M, about SEK 920M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2024.

The project involves the construction of a new 10,300 square-meter (111,000-square-foot) multidisciplinary research and teaching building on the university's Denton campus. This state-of-the-art facility will fulfill a critical need for more modern facilities that support collaborative and interdisciplinary research on the campus. The new building will expand research space for areas such as biology, biomedical engineering, chemistry, physics, data science, and computer science and engineering while creating experiential learning opportunities for students. The building will be constructed with a cast-in-place structure and showcase a façade combining masonry, curtain walls, and metal panels.

Work is beginning in September 2024 and is expected to reach completion in October 2026.

