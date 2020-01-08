Skanska Builds New Surgery and Clinic Center in Atlanta, USA, for USD 113 M, About SEK 1.1 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with H.J. Russell & Company, signed a contract with Grady Health System (Grady) to build the new Center for Advance Surgical Services (CASS) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Skanska will include its 75 percent share of the contract worth USD 113 M, about SEK 1.1 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 10-story, about 53,000-square-meter (576,960-square-foot) ambulatory surgery and clinic center will house several outpatient clinics, and be the site of all of its outpatient surgeries. The free-standing CASS will dramatically expand Grady's ability to serve patients at the main campus, offering 25 percent more operating room capacity and 45 percent more clinical capacity.

Among the technological and environmental components to be built into the Center is a system to allow the harvesting and storing of rainwater from the entire block for reuse.

Construction began in December 2019. Completion is scheduled for September 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

