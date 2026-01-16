Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in land for residential and commercial development in central Stockholm, Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to about SEK 1.3 billion. In the area where St. Erik's Eye Hospital previously was located, the two blocks that make up Tegelbruket will be developed with multi-family houses, offices, premises and a park environment.

Skanska will develop and build two residential blocks with underground garages on the property located in central Kungsholmen, Stockholm. In total, there will be about 240 new tenant-owned apartments. In addition, an office building facing Fleminggatan will be built with an area of about 6,200 square meters (66,700 square feet). The ground floor of the buildings will contain commercial premises totaling approximately 1,500 square meters (16,100 square feet).

The existing building facing Fleminggatan, which currently houses a health center and a children's center, as well as the former fire station from the 19th century, will be preserved. The premises will house a showroom during the construction period.

Great focus has been placed on ensuring that the forthcoming new development blends into the existing cityscape. To enhance the feeling of a vibrant neighborhood, squares and park will be created, which will also create space for biodiversity.

Preparatory work will begin shortly, and construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026. The neighborhood is expected to be completed by 2032 at the latest.

