Skanska invests about SEK 1.3 billion in land for residential and commercial development in central Stockholm, Sweden

News provided by

Skanska

Jan 16, 2026, 01:50 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has acquired the property Tegelbruket 4 from Region Stockholm. The investment amounts to about SEK 1.3 billion. In the area where St. Erik's Eye Hospital previously was located, the two blocks that make up Tegelbruket will be developed with multi-family houses, offices, premises and a park environment.

Skanska will develop and build two residential blocks with underground garages on the property located in central Kungsholmen, Stockholm. In total, there will be about 240 new tenant-owned apartments. In addition, an office building facing Fleminggatan will be built with an area of about 6,200 square meters (66,700 square feet). The ground floor of the buildings will contain commercial premises totaling approximately 1,500 square meters (16,100 square feet).

The existing building facing Fleminggatan, which currently houses a health center and a children's center, as well as the former fire station from the 19th century, will be preserved. The premises will house a showroom during the construction period.

Great focus has been placed on ensuring that the forthcoming new development blends into the existing cityscape. To enhance the feeling of a vibrant neighborhood, squares and park will be created, which will also create space for biodiversity.

Preparatory work will begin shortly, and construction is expected to begin at the end of 2026. The neighborhood is expected to be completed by 2032 at the latest.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-invests-about-sek-1-3-billion-in-land-for-residential-and-commercial-development-in-central-,c4293208

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Skanska divests residential and hotel project in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M

Skanska has divested a residential and hotel project on Ørestads Boulevard 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M, to Urban Partners....

Skanska signs new contract for modernizing Los Angeles Intl. Airport, USA, for USD 445M, about SEK 4.4 billion

Skanska has, in a joint venture with Flatiron, signed an additional contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the Airfield and Terminal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics