ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with The Agency for Water and Wastewater Services in Oslo Municipality, Norway, for preparatory work in the project New Water Supply Oslo. The contract is worth about NOK 2.88 billion, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings the third quarter 2020.

The project consists primarily blasting of rock chambers and three large tunnels with a total length of five kilometres. A total of 1.2 million cubic meters of solid rock masses will be taken out and when production is at its peak, Skanska will have seven tunnel rigs active. The project is in an area in central Oslo that has a geology that will require special preparations, for example systematic pre-injection.

The contract is the first sub-contract in a major development project, whose main goal is to ensure that Oslo's water supply will provide enough quantities of drinking water even in the event of failure in vital parts of the water supply system.

Construction will start in September 2020 and will be completed in May 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-water-supply-system-in-oslo--norway--for-nok-2-88-billion--about-sek-2-8-billion,c3168432

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3168432/1290830.pdf 20200814 NO water supply

SOURCE Skanska