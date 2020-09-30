Skanska builds replacement high school in Vancouver, Washington, USA, for USD 144 M, about SEK 1.3 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Evergreen Public Schools to construct the replacement of Mountain View High School in Vancouver, Washington, USA. The first phase of the contract is worth USD 144 M, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

The project scope includes the demolition of the existing school, construction of the new 26,000 square-meter building, with new athletic fields and parking lot.

Construction began in July 2020 and is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

