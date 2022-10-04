Skanska builds school in North Carolina, USA, for USD 78M, about SEK 770M

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Wake County Public School System to build a new middle school in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 78M, about SEK 770M, and will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022.

The contract for the final phases of a multi-phase contract, covers construction of a 74,000 square meter middle school, with an outdoor athletic facility, two full gymnasiums, classroom spaces including science rooms and fine arts, a theater, media center and dining facility.

Work began in May 2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

