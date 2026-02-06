Skanska:Year-end report, January-December 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 48.7 billion (50.6); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 4 percent. Full-year revenue amounted to SEK 179.3 billion (177.2); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased by 6 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 3.0 billion (2.7); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 15 percent. Full-year operating income amounted to SEK 7.2 billion (7.1); adjusted for currency effects, operating income for the full year increased by 7 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.94 (5.54) for the period, and SEK 15.09 (14.12) for the full year.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 14.00 (8.00) per share, of which SEK 8.50 (8.00) per share in ordinary dividend, and SEK 5.50 (0.00) per share in extra dividend.

Operating cash flow from operations, according to IFRS, amounted to SEK 2.5 billion (5.1) for the period. Full-year IFRS operating cash flow from operations was SEK 3.6 billion (6.7).

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 11.5 billion (Sep 30, 2025: 9.3).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 43.5 billion (49.6) for the period. Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 3 percent and the order backlog remained unchanged since the previous quarter. For the full year, order bookings amounted to SEK 179.5 billion (207.9). Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 105 percent (123).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.5 billion (2.1), representing an operating margin of 5.6 percent (4.5). For the full year, operating income was at an all-time high, amounting to SEK 7.1 billion (5.9), representing an operating margin of 4.1 percent (3.5).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 0.7 billion (0.5) for the period. For the full year, operating income was SEK 0.7 billion (1.2), including asset impairment charges of SEK 0.8 bn.

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 1.8 percent (2.6).

Return on equity was 10.2 percent (10.0).

This report will also be presented at a webcast and audio conference at 10:00 CET on February 6, 2026. This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on February 6, 2026.

