Skanska builds the Interstate 95 Northbound Viaduct replacement in Providence, USA, for USD 106 M, about SEK 932 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with Manafort Brothers, Inc., signed a contract with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) to replace an elevated section of northbound Interstate 95 (I-95) in Providence, USA. The total contract is worth USD 212 M. Skanska will include its USD 106 M portion of the contract, about SEK 932 M, in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2020.

The design-build project, located in the heart of downtown Providence, will optimize traffic operations by replacing the viaduct, and associated ramp and overpass structures. The contract includes staged bridge demolition and construction, bridge preservation, roadway reconstruction, etc. The Providence Viaduct spans the Woonasquatucket River, Amtrak Northeast Corridor, city roads, and interchange ramps.

Construction began in July 2020 and is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau

Communications Manager, Skanska USA

Tel +1-617-574-14-85

Olof Rundgren

Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB

Tel +46 (0)72-711-77-48

Direct line for media

Tel +46 (0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-the-interstate-95-northbound-viaduct-replacement-in-providence--usa--for-usd-106-m--a,c3195254

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3195254/1307063.pdf Press release 20200917 US Interstate 95 Viaduct replacement

SOURCE Skanska