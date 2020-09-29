Skanska builds Tier III Data Center in Hillsboro, Oregon, USA, for USD 64 M, about SEK 585 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a multi-phase contract with Flexential Corp. to include the construction of the H3 - Flexential Data Center in Hillsboro, Oregon, USA. The first phase of the contract is worth USD 64 M, about SEK 585 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2020.

The initial phase of the project includes the construction of an about 32,500 square-meter Tier III Data Center with a structural steel core and concrete tilt panels as the primary façade. The first data hall will support an initial IT capacity of 4.5 megawatts.

Construction began in September 2020 and is scheduled for completion in September 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

