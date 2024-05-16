Skanska divests the first building of the office project Studio in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 86M, about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested the first building of the office project Studio in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 86M, about SEK 1 billion. The buyer is Stena Real Estate AB. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter of 2024. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

Studio is located in the Wola district in Warsaw. This area attracts an increasing number of companies interested in operating in this developing part of the city. The first phase offers a leasable space of 17,600 square meters, which is 98 percent let. Tenants include Société Générale Group companies, the insurance company Unum Życia, C.H. Robinson and Business Link, among others. The construction of the first building started in September 2021 and is just being completed this quarter.

Studio is developed with the aim to deliver sustainable office spaces, allowing responsible use of resources, and supporting the wellbeing of the tenants. It is certified according to LEED Core & Shell, Platinum level, and is also expected to receive WELL Core & Shell, WELL Health & Safety Rating and Building without Barriers.

Construction of the second phase started in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025. In total, the project will offer a leasable area of approximately 43,000 square meters.

