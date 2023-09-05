Skanska improves the I-405 corridor in Bothell, Washington, USA, for USD 834M, about SEK 8.8 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to expand and make operational and multimodal improvements to 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles) of the I-405 corridor in Bothell, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 834M, about SEK 8.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2023.

The purpose of the I-405, Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project is to create a dual express toll lane (ETL) system from south of the I-405/SR 522 interchange to the I-405/SR 527 interchange. This project includes new lanes, direct access ramps, interchange improvements, infrastructure in support of Stride Bus Rapid Transit program, and new fish passage culverts within the project vicinity.

Construction is anticipated to begin in November 2023 and with expected completion in late 2028.

