Skanska initiates preconstruction services for SPARC project in New York, USA for USD 59M, about SEK 650M

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an initial contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for preconstruction and deconstruction services associated with phase one of the Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay project (SPARC Kips Bay), in New York, USA. The contract is worth USD 59M, about SEK 650M, which will be included in US order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

Under this contract, Skanska will initiate preconstruction services and carry out the deconstruction of existing buildings on the current CUNY Hunter College Brookdale campus.

The first phase of SPARC Kips Bay will include building over 55,700 square meter (600,000-square feet) of educational facilities for the City University of New York (CUNY) and New York City Public Schools (NYCPS), SPARC Square-a new central public open space on the campus, and the ADA accessible 25th Street pedestrian bridge over the FDR Drive.

Preconstruction work started in the fourth quarter 2024 and the project's groundbreaking is anticipated by the end of 2025. Deconstruction work is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

