Skanska Interim report, first quarter 2023

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 34.9 billion (37.8); adjusted for currency effects, revenue decreased 13 percent.

(37.8); adjusted for currency effects, revenue decreased 13 percent. Operating income amounted to SEK 0.4 billion (1.9); adjusted for currency effects, operating income decreased 81 percent. Operating income in Residential Development was impacted by low sales volumes and a negative result of SEK -331 M in BoKlok related to the weak market and turnaround measures. In Commercial Property Development, no significant transactions were recorded in the first quarter.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.04 (3.62).

(3.62). Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.3 billion (-2.8) according to IFRS.

(-2.8) according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 9.5 billion ( December 31, 2022 : 12.1).

( : 12.1). Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 25.8 billion (30.0). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 18 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 99 percent (109).

(30.0). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 18 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 99 percent (109). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.0 billion (0.8), representing an operating margin of 2.8 percent (2.3).

(0.8), representing an operating margin of 2.8 percent (2.3). Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.5 billion (1.3).

(1.3). Return on capital employed in Project Development was 4.5 percent (10.8).

Return on equity was 13.0 percent (18.4).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a audiocast at 10:00 CEST on May 4, 2023. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 00 31, or +44 (0)207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CEST on May 4, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson, Executive Vice President and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

