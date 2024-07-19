Skanska: Interim report, second quarter 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 47.4 billion (39.9); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 18 percent.

(39.9); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 18 percent. Operating income amounted to SEK 2.6 billion (1.3); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 94 percent.

(1.3); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 94 percent. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.03 (2.96).

(2.96). Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 0.3 billion (-1.8) for the period according to IFRS.

(-1.8) for the period according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 1.8 billion ( Mar 31, 2024 : 4.6).

( : 4.6). Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 60.7 billion (63.2). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased -5 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 114 percent (115) with the order backlog reaching a historic high.

(63.2). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased -5 percent. Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 114 percent (115) with the order backlog reaching a historic high. Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.5 billion (1.4), representing an operating margin of 3.5 percent (3.4).

(1.4), representing an operating margin of 3.5 percent (3.4). Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.1 billion (0.0).

(0.0). Return on capital employed in Project Development was -1.3 percent (2.3).

Return on equity was 7.3 percent (11.1).

This report will also be presented at a telephone conference at 10:00 CET on July 19, 2024. The telephone conference will be webcast live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. Participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions. Preferred connection (web link), for best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link. If you need to call in via telephone line, please dial +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)207 107 06 13 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13.

This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on July 19, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson, Executive Vice President and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/interim-report--second-quarter-2024,c4016710

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4016710/2920997.pdf Skanska interim report q2 2024

SOURCE Skanska