Skanska invests EUR 65 M , about SEK 670 M, in a new office complex in Budapest, Hungary

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests EUR 65 M, about SEK 670 M, in the first phase of the new office complex H 2 Offices located in Budapest, Hungary. It will offer a total leasable area of about 26,000 square meters. The construction contract is worth about EUR 39.5 M, about SEK 406 M, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe in the third quarter 2020.

H 2 Offices complex consists of 3 buildings. It is located in the 13th district of Budapest, in the heart of Váci Corridor, the new City Centre of the city, offering excellent location in direct vicinity to a public transportation hub. The project is aiming for WELL and LEED Platinum certifications and will be the second WELL certified Skanska project in Hungary.

Construction works of the first phase will start in the third quarter of 2020 and are scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

