Skanska invests EUR 69M, about SEK 700M, in a new office project in Warsaw, Poland

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests EUR 69M, about SEK 700M, in the first phase of Studio, an office complex in Warsaw, Poland. The first building will offer a total leasable area of 17,600 square meters and will be 14 stories high.

The office complex Studio consists of two buildings and will be delivered in two phases. The total project will offer a total leasable area of approximately 43,000 square meters as well as 286 underground parking places for cars and 285 for bicycles. It will be located between Prosta and Łucka Streets, next to two metro stations (Daszyński and ONZ Roundabouts). The project will create a brand new, open space in Warsaw's Wola district, with a large green square as a landmark.

Studio is expected to receive several certifications awarded to futureproof, safe and top-quality office spaces supporting people's health and well-being as well as climate targets; LEED Platinum, WELL Core & Shell, WELL Health & Safety Rating and Building without Barriers.

Construction of the first phase of Studio will start in September 2021 and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and project development companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in select home markets in Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, the Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2020, Skanska had sales of SEK 26 billion and about 10,100 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

