Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of the H2Offices office project in Budapest, Hungary

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests EUR 76M, about SEK 870M, in the second phase of H2Offices, a three phase office complex in Budapest, Hungary. The 8-storey building will have a gross leasable area of around 22,200 square meters.

H2Offices is positioned in Budapest's bustling Váci Office Corridor. The project offers excellent location in direct vicinity to a public transportation hub and is in 5 minutes car ride from the city center. Connection to nature and environmental consciousness are at the core of the concept. The project will offer a mix of future-focused urban infrastructure, sustainable and innovative solutions, and a landscaped placemaking conceptually connected with the plot's heritage.

The second phase will be developed to deliver sustainable office spaces, allow responsible resource use, and support the well-being of the tenants. The office building is expected to receive several certifications: LEED Core & Shell version 4, WELL Core & Shell, Access4You, WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications, WELL Health & Safety Rating.

The constructor is FITOUT ZRT. Construction will start in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The first phase of the complex was delivered at the end of 2022 and sold to ERSTE Open-Ended Real Estate Investment Fund in the third quarter of 2023. The 27,000 square meter gross leasable area building is leased to tenants like Cofidis, Albemarle, Collonade, MBH Gondoskodás Fund, Orbico, among others.

