ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests USD 129M, about SEK 1.1 billion, in the office development project 3901 Fairfax in Arlington, Virginia, USA. The construction contract is worth USD 64M, about SEK 540M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2021.

Skanska will develop and build a 9-story, approximately 19,000 square meter office building. It will include a private rooftop deck, conference center, ground floor fitness center, 250 space below-grade parking garage with electric car charging stations, ground floor retail, and a public plaza designed and programmed for the community.

The project is WELL Core Pre-certified and will target LEED and WiredScore Gold certifications as well as an Energy Star certification.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2021 and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Since 2009, Skanska has invested a total of USD 3.2 billion in commercial and multi-family projects, creating more than 1 million square meters of sustainable and community focused developments in select U.S. markets.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

