Skanska joins climate initiative Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT)

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has joined the climate initiative Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) that gathers countries and leading companies committed to action to achieve the Paris Agreement. LeadIT was launched by the governments of Sweden and India at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 and is supported by the World Economic Forum. Other company members include Vattenfall, ThyssenKrupp, Hybrit, DSM, Volvo, Heathrow Airport, Scania, and LKAB.

"Joining LeadIT will enable us to further accelerate our efforts toward climate neutrality. We want to take vigorous action in this transition and have reduced our own carbon footprint by 40 percent since 2015. For us, this also involves reducing emissions from materials and offering climate-smart solutions that enable our customers to meet their climate targets. LeadIT represents the right forum for us in which to work to disseminate best practices, influence policy and sharpen our own climate efforts our own business," says Anders Danielsson, CEO, Skanska.

Skanska supports the Paris Agreement and has the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions across its value chain by 2045. This goal also includes suppliers, subcontractors, and end users of the buildings that Skanska constructs.

"The construction sector accounts for 40 percent of the world's energy-related carbon emissions. The significant emissions derive from fuel and such materials as concrete, steel and asphalt, as well as from the energy required to operate the buildings during their lifetime. To achieve the goal of becoming climate-neutral, we work with partners to drive development and innovation. We also want to see more stringent climate requirements in public procurements," says Lena Hök, Senior Vice President Sustainability, Skanska.

"Skanska is taking an industry-leading approach to cutting carbon emissions, and LeadIT members as well as the Secretariat welcome Skanska to LeadIT and very much look forward to working together," says Gökce Mete, Head of the LeadIT Secretariat

Skanska's climate goals are in the process of being verified by the Science Based Target initiative (read more here). Skanska has received international recognition for its work on innovation, development and sustainability, with Fortune Magazine ranking Skanska in 17th place in its 2020 list of "Companies that change the world".

