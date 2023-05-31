Skanska named international leader in sustainability by Financial Times

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year Skanska is named 'Climate Leader in Europe' on the prestigious ranking collated by the Financial Times and the data insight company, Statista. Existing emissions data from 4,000 companies, as well as actions for reducing carbon emissions were reviewed, taking a range of criteria linked to verifiable data into account. Only 10 percent of the companies reviewed qualified for the list.

"It is great to make it onto this list once, to make it twice is a true achievement. It is a proof among many that our efforts to reduce our CO2 emissions are paying off. Our combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions declined in 2022 and are by the end of the first quarter this year 57 percent lower than our 2015 baseline. Our commitment to keeping up the pace to reach our target of net-zero carbon emissions, both in our own operations and in our value chain by 2045, is partly reflected in the inclusion of emission reduction targets in the long-term incentive program for the top 400 leaders in Skanska," says Anders Danielsson, CEO of Skanska. 

"All our business units have developed climate plans outlining their actions, initiatives, and business cases for reducing emissions in line with Skanska Group's overall targets. We continue to focus our efforts on scaling sustainable solutions and new innovations to further improve our efficiency and drive emission reductions. The ongoing energy crisis has enhanced the importance of an energy-efficient and sustainably built environment. Skanska is well positioned to meet customer demand for competence and solutions within sustainability," says Lena Hök, EVP Sustainability and Innovation.

Skanska annually reports carbon dioxide emissions in its Annual and Sustainability Report as well as key figures in the quarterly report.

The methodology and focus of the review are described here: Europe's Climate Leaders 2023: interactive listing | Financial Times (ft.com)

