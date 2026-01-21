Skanska named one of the world's most admired companies by Fortune

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been named one of the world's 'Most Admired Companies' by Fortune magazine, one of the most prestigious global recognitions of corporate reputation. The ranking is based on a comprehensive international survey conducted by Fortune in collaboration with global consulting firm Korn Ferry.

"Being named one of the world's most admired companies is a strong recognition of our employees' commitment and of how we conduct our business every day," says Anders Danielsson, President and CEO of Skanska Group. "It confirms that our focus on responsible business, long-term value creation and building for a better society is appreciated by industry peers and decision-makers around the world."

Fortune's ranking is based on assessments from executives, board directors and analysts who evaluate companies within their own industries across nine criteria. Among these are quality of management and products, investment value, social responsibility and the ability to attract and retain talent. Only companies ranking in the top half of their industry qualify for the list.

"The recognition shows that sustainability, strong governance and operational excellence go hand in hand. It is also a clear confirmation that our strategy and values are competitive in a global context," says Anders Danielsson.

Skanska Group The survey initially covered approximately 1,500 of the world's largest companies, which were then narrowed down to 650 companies across 30 countries. This group formed the basis for the final evaluations and the selection of the world's most admired companies.

