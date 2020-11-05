Skanska: Nine month report, January-September 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue decreased 9 percent and amounted to SEK 114.6 billion (125.4); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 8 percent.

(125.4); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 8 percent. Operating income decreased 2 percent and amounted to SEK 5.3 billion (5.4); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 1 percent.

(5.4); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 1 percent. Earnings per share decreased 6 percent and amounted to SEK 10.09 (10.75).

(10.75). Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 4.9 billion (-4.5), according to IFRS.

(-4.5), according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 8.0 billion ( June 30, 2020 : 6.8), according to IFRS.

( : 6.8), according to IFRS. Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 110.0 billion (96.8); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 15 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 182.9 billion ( June 30, 2020 : 189.0).

(96.8); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 15 percent. The order backlog amounted to ( : 189.0). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.4 billion (2.7).

(2.7). Operating margin in Construction was 2.3 percent (2.3).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 3.3 billion (2.8).

(2.8). Return on capital employed in Project Development was 11.0 percent (10.6).

Return on equity was 17.8 percent (21.6).

The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of SEK 3.25 (6.00) per share. Distributed on October 29, 2020 .

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on November 5, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 50917385#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations, at 7:30 a.m. CET on November 5, 2020.

