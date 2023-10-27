Skanska one of world's best employers, says Forbes Magazine

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has been ranked as one of the world's best employers in a survey of global industry peers by respected business magazine Forbes. The exclusive "World's Best Employers" list is based on surveys with more than 170,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational companies and institutions, conducted by market research company Statista.

The ranking demonstrates that the company is on the right path, says Anders Danielsson, Group CEO and President of Skanska.

"As CEO, one of my main aims is to make sure that we create and maintain a workplace culture that is inclusive, collaborative, and healthy for everyone, at the office and on our project sites. I have seen the evidence that this approach has a direct impact on the well-being of our teammates and on our business performance."

Those interviewed were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate their employer based on criteria such as work-life balance, career advancement opportunities and employee diversity.

Being named as one of the world's best employers is confirmation of the culture and the values across Skanska, says Therese Tegner, Executive Vice President for Human Resources at Skanska Group.

Referring to the latest results from the annual employee survey, Therese says our leaders play a crucial role in demonstrating our values in action and in shaping the Skanska culture. "The results show that pride in working for Skanska is at an all-time high: 85 percent responded that they were proud to work here.

"As a global company with a diverse business, our people are a key strength, working in exceptional teams that deliver outstanding performance. The Forbes recognition, comparing us to other leading companies from around the world, is a tribute to the great company our people have built."

