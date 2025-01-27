Skanska paints and rehabilitates Commodore Barry Bridge in New Jersey, USA, for USD 185M, about SEK 2.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract by the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) for the Commodore Barry Bridge Phase Three Painting and Rehabilitation project in Chester, Pennsylvania and Bridgeport, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 220M, about SEK 2.3 billion, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

The project scope involves rehabilitating and painting the Commodore Barry Bridge, including blast cleaning and repainting the cantilever truss, steel barriers, and overhead gantries. The truss members will be strengthened, and work also includes repairments on several parts of the bridge. Additionally protective coating will be applicated and 4,300 linear meters of electrical conduit and wiring will be replaced, as well as the existing movable barrier and machine that configures the number of lanes on the road in each direction.

Work began in December 2024 and is expected to reach completion in February 2028.

