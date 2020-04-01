Skanska Provides Preconstruction Services and Site Demolition in New York City , USA for USD 34 M, About SEK 330 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) for preconstruction services and site demolition related to the New York City Public Health Lab in New York City, USA. The contract is worth USD 34 M, about SEK 330 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2020.

Skanska will provide design and constructability reviews, estimating and the demolition of three buildings at the Harlem Hospital complex.

Demolition began in February 2020 and is scheduled for completion in July 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

