Skanska reconstructs interchange in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 85M, about SEK 880M

News provided by

Skanska

07 Mar, 2024, 01:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with The Port of Los Angeles to reconfigure the interchange at State Route 47/Vincent Thomas Bridge and Front Street/Harbor Boulevard interchange in Los Angeles, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 85M, about SEK 880M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project consists of the replacement, construction, and realignment of several on and off ramps. A main road will be re-aligned to accommodate a new on-off ramp system. Additional upgrades include new curb and gutter, storm drain improvements, street lighting, traffic signal updates, bike lanes, and curb ramps and crosswalks accessible for those with disabilities.

Construction to begin March 2024 with expected completion in December 2026.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675 2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Invitation to press- and audio conference regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2023 on February 9

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at a press- and audio conference at 10:00 am ...

Skanska signs the firm's largest single lease for the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA

Skanska has signed a long-term lease agreement for approximately 48,900 square meters, at the office building The Eight in Bellevue, Washington, USA, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Contracts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics