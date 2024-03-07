Skanska reconstructs interchange in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 85M, about SEK 880M

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with The Port of Los Angeles to reconfigure the interchange at State Route 47/Vincent Thomas Bridge and Front Street/Harbor Boulevard interchange in Los Angeles, California, USA. The contract is worth USD 85M, about SEK 880M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project consists of the replacement, construction, and realignment of several on and off ramps. A main road will be re-aligned to accommodate a new on-off ramp system. Additional upgrades include new curb and gutter, storm drain improvements, street lighting, traffic signal updates, bike lanes, and curb ramps and crosswalks accessible for those with disabilities.

Construction to begin March 2024 with expected completion in December 2026.

