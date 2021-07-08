Skanska rehabilitates sections of the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City, New Jersey , USA, for USD 161M, about SEK 1.4 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden , July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to rehabilitate sections of the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 161M, about SEK 1.4 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

The contract includes the rehabilitation of sections of the Pulaski Skyway carrying Routes 1 and 9 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and includes the structural rehabilitation and painting of thirteen spans of the Skyway steel truss and superstructure. The contract also includes bearings replacement and pier reconstruction.

Construction began in June 2021 and is scheduled for completion in December 2026.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

