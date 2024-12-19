Skanska renovates campus in Plano, Texas, USA, for USD 68M, about SEK 720M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Collin College for renovations to the Plano campus in Plano, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 68M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2024.

The project scope encompasses 19,500 square meter of existing building renovations. This includes a new roof, conversion of existing office and classroom spaces into lab areas, updated MEP systems, expanded kitchen and dining room spaces, theater expansion and a new police office. Additionally, there will be a general refresh and reconfiguration of administration areas, common spaces, and classrooms. Collin College is a valued repeat client, and this marks the fourth campus that Skanska will be building on.

Work is slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to reach completion in August of 2026.

