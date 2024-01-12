Skanska replaces 21 escalators in New York, NY, USA, for USD 145M, about SEK 1.5 billion

News provided by

Skanska

12 Jan, 2024, 01:47 ET

 STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to replace 21 escalators in locations throughout New York, NY, USA. The contract is worth USD 145M, about SEK 1.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project includes the replacement of 21 escalators and existing equipment in associated escalator and machine rooms with upgraded equipment that adheres to applicable code requirements and operational needs.

Work begins in January 2024 and is expected to reach completion in February 2027.

