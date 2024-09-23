Skanska selected for reservoir construction project in Yonkers, NY, USA, for USD 630M, about SEK 6.6 billion

News provided by

Skanska

Sep 23, 2024, 01:37 ET

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with ECCO III Enterprises, Inc., signed a contract with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP) for the Hillview Reservoir Chemical Addition Facilities Construction project in Yonkers, New York, USA. The project is mandated by the Hillview Reservoir Consent Decree and Judgment. The contract is worth USD 848M. Skanska will include its 75 percent share of the contract worth USD 630M, about SEK 6.6 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project scope includes upgrades to the existing North Entrance and the addition of two new Chemical Addition Facilities buildings to the Hillview Reservoir grounds. The project includes the construction and implementation of two new electrical service feeds and associated distribution equipment, a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, interim structures for chemical systems for water quality monitoring and water carry pumps. Essential function of the facility will be maintained for the water supply during construction for the surrounding community.

The project will pursue LEED v4.1 certification and employ environmentally conscious building practice requirements related to energy conservation and efficiency, indoor air quality, and resource efficiency.

Work commenced August 2024 with expected completion in April 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-selected-for-reservoir-construction-project-in-yonkers--ny--usa--for-usd-630m--about-sek-6-6,c4040853

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska constructs new building for the University of North Texas in Texas, USA, for USD 87M, about SEK 920M

Skanska has signed a contract with the University of North Texas for the construction of a new building in Denton, Texas, USA. The contract is worth...
Skanska's Summer 2024 Construction Market Trends Report Details Hot Markets, Uneven Supply Chains, Opportunity for Growth in New Sectors

Skanska's Summer 2024 Construction Market Trends Report Details Hot Markets, Uneven Supply Chains, Opportunity for Growth in New Sectors

Skanska, a leading global construction and development firm, today announced the release of the company's Summer 2024 Construction Market Trends...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics