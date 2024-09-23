Skanska selected for reservoir construction project in Yonkers, NY, USA, for USD 630M, about SEK 6.6 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with ECCO III Enterprises, Inc., signed a contract with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYCDEP) for the Hillview Reservoir Chemical Addition Facilities Construction project in Yonkers, New York, USA. The project is mandated by the Hillview Reservoir Consent Decree and Judgment. The contract is worth USD 848M. Skanska will include its 75 percent share of the contract worth USD 630M, about SEK 6.6 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project scope includes upgrades to the existing North Entrance and the addition of two new Chemical Addition Facilities buildings to the Hillview Reservoir grounds. The project includes the construction and implementation of two new electrical service feeds and associated distribution equipment, a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, interim structures for chemical systems for water quality monitoring and water carry pumps. Essential function of the facility will be maintained for the water supply during construction for the surrounding community.

The project will pursue LEED v4.1 certification and employ environmentally conscious building practice requirements related to energy conservation and efficiency, indoor air quality, and resource efficiency.

Work commenced August 2024 with expected completion in April 2030.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-selected-for-reservoir-construction-project-in-yonkers--ny--usa--for-usd-630m--about-sek-6-6,c4040853

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4040853/3012799.pdf 20240923 US yonkers reservoir

SOURCE Skanska