STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 870M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

Work is for a new building within an existing campus and includes construction of a single-story 17,700 square meter (190,000 SF) data center, to include four colocation data halls and administrative space, full electrical, mechanical, civil, telecom, and security systems. The work includes interior fit-out and associated site/utility work, for a designed capacity of 38.4 MW.

Work will begin in October 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213 317 4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-94m-about-sek-870m,c4371603

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4371603/4182987.pdf 20260707 US data center

SOURCE Skanska