Skanska builds industrial facility in Karmøy, Norway, for NOK 1.1 billion, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with aluminum producer Hydro for the construction of a new aluminum wire rod production facility in Karmøy, Norway, for approximately NOK 1.1 billion, about SEK 1.0 billion. The contract will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project comprises the construction of a new industrial facility for aluminium wire rod production at Hydro's plant in Karmøy. The facility will include a production hall with furnaces and a wire rod production line, as well as buildings for storage, maintenance and office functions. The scope also covers civil works, technical installations and connections to existing infrastructure at the site.

The new production line is designed with an annual capacity of approximately 110,000 tonnes of aluminium wire rod.

Construction has started and completion is scheduled for March 2028.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-industrial-facility-in-karmoy--norway--for-nok-1-1-billion--about-sek-1-0-billion,c4370979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370979/4180806.pdf 20260703 NO industrial facility https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-no-hydro-karmoy,c3551115 Image NO hydro karmoy

SOURCE Skanska