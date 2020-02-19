Skanska Signs Additional Contract for Manufacturing Facility in Western USA for USD 45 M, About SEK 430 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to provide new construction work and project management services at a manufacturing facility in Western USA. The contract is worth USD 45 M, about SEK 430 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2020.

Construction is underway with completion scheduled in December 2020.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in USA, specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion in 2019 and had about 7,900 employees in its operations.

For further information please contact:

Terri-Ann Betancourt

Director of Communications, West Coast

tel +1-206-494-5440

Andreas Joons

Press Officer, Skanska AB

tel +46-(0)10-449-04-94

Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-manufacturing-facility-in-western-usa-for-usd-45-m--about-sek-,c3038795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3038795/1196355.pdf 20200219 US manufacturing facility

SOURCE Skanska