Skanska signs additional contract to expand airport in Portland, Oregon, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 670M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with the Port of Portland for improvements to the Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, USA, in a joint venture with Hoffman Construction Company. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 80M, about SEK 670M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2020.

The contract includes work on the Terminal Core Expansion project, comprising site work, temporary facilities, structure and roofing.

Construction is underway and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

