Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Portland, USA, for USD 91M, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 91M, about SEK 1.0 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The new contract includes exterior framing and cladding, roofing, fireproofing, patient lifts, long lead electrical and mechanical equipment for the new hospital expansion building.

Construction of the approximately 50,000-square meter, 14 story hospital expansion began in 2022 and is expected to open to patients in 2026.

