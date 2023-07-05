Skanska signs contract amendment for data center in Arizona, USA, for USD 67M, about SEK 700M

STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with an existing client to build a data center in Arizona, USA. The contract is worth USD 67M, about SEK 700M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The project consists of a single-story data center, totalling approximately 23,200 square meters.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in October 2024.

