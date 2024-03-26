Skanska signs contract amendment to build High School in Beaverton, Oregon, USA for USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion

News provided by

Skanska

26 Mar, 2024, 02:47 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with Beaverton School District for its Beaverton High School Rebuild Project in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project includes an approximately 28,000 square meter, three-story high school rebuild on an occupied campus. The scope of work consists of demolition of the existing high school buildings, construction of a new high school building, renovations to the sports fields, and site improvements.

Construction is underway and the school is expected to open to students in 2026.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-contract-amendment-to-build-high-school-in-beaverton--oregon--usa-for-usd-211m--about-,c3952038

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

Also from this source

Skanska signs an additional contract for renovation and expansion at a University in Ohio, USA, for USD 94M, about SEK 975M

Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition of a historic building on campus in...

Skanska providing upgrades to Norfolk International Terminal in Virginia, USA, for USD 59M, about SEK 610M

Skanska, in a joint venture with McLean Contracting Company, has signed a contract with The Port of Virginia to provide upgrades to the Norfolk...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics