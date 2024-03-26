Skanska signs contract amendment to build High School in Beaverton, Oregon, USA for USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract amendment with Beaverton School District for its Beaverton High School Rebuild Project in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 211M, about SEK 2.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

The project includes an approximately 28,000 square meter, three-story high school rebuild on an occupied campus. The scope of work consists of demolition of the existing high school buildings, construction of a new high school building, renovations to the sports fields, and site improvements.

Construction is underway and the school is expected to open to students in 2026.

